Harrison Bader reveals his decision on Phillies future ahead of free agency

Harrison Bader had a strong, albeit relatively short, season with the Philadelphia Phillies this year, hitting .305 over 50 games, which significantly benefited the club. Although his contract has expired, the center fielder has expressed a definite interest in returning for the next season.

In his response to reporter Ty Daubert about the possibility of re-signing with the Phillies, Bader confirmed he absolutely could return. He confessed he was captivated by the atmosphere in Philadelphia—the fans, the team, and the overall culture within the organization.

Bader had previously spoken highly of the fanbase on October 4th, saying: “The fans here are what makes this place so special. I’m just proud to go out here and compete and have the same passion to fans that show the same passion as I do.”

Last season, Bader played 143 games with the Mets — a special milestone for him, as it was the first time since 2021 he had appeared in more than 100 games with a single team. Since then, he had been bouncing between two clubs per season.

Bader’s salary

For the remainder of the 2025 season with the Phillies, Bader earned $1.5 million, a bargain for a player who ended the year with the team’s best batting average at .305, surpassing stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. If that’s what he produced in a shortened stint in Philadelphia, it’s easy to imagine how much more he could deliver over a full season.

It’s still unclear how much he could earn on a new deal with the Phillies, but according to Spotrac, his projected value for the 2026 season is around $10 million, still a reasonable price for the level of production he brings. That’s also the same amount he made with the Mets in 2024.