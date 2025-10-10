Trending topics:
MLB

Rob Thomson sends clear message about his future as Phillies manager after playoff exit

After watching the Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Dodgers—thus ending their World Series dream—reporters immediately wanted to know if manager Rob Thomson was concerned about his future with the team, prompting a clear and strong response.

By Richard Tovar

Rob Thomson looks on against the Dodgers during the NLDS on October 08, 2025, Los Angeles.
© Getty ImagesRob Thomson looks on against the Dodgers during the NLDS on October 08, 2025, Los Angeles.

Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies again fell short of their World Series goal, eliminated this time by the Dodgers. Following the final game, Thomson had to clarify that his job status was the last thing on his mind, prioritizing the immediate need to console his distraught players.

“I’m not even thinking about that (my job) right now,” Thomson said when asked about his future with the Phillies. “I’ve got 60 people in there that are brokenhearted right now. I’m thinking about that a lot more than my job right now.”

Regarding his tenure, Thomson had already admitted in September that he thoroughly enjoyed his time with the club. “The last four years have been the most fun I’ve had in my 40 years in baseball,” Thomson said, suggesting it is likely he would agree to remain the manager if offered a contract extension.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs South Korea on Friday, October 10?
Soccer

Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs South Korea on Friday, October 10?

Sarkisian delivers vivid statement on growing frustration surrounding Manning, Texas
College Football

Sarkisian delivers vivid statement on growing frustration surrounding Manning, Texas

Honduras vs Costa Rica: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 9
Soccer

Honduras vs Costa Rica: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 9

Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging
College Football

Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging

Better Collective Logo