Rob Thomson sends clear message about his future as Phillies manager after playoff exit

Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies again fell short of their World Series goal, eliminated this time by the Dodgers. Following the final game, Thomson had to clarify that his job status was the last thing on his mind, prioritizing the immediate need to console his distraught players.

“I’m not even thinking about that (my job) right now,” Thomson said when asked about his future with the Phillies. “I’ve got 60 people in there that are brokenhearted right now. I’m thinking about that a lot more than my job right now.”

Regarding his tenure, Thomson had already admitted in September that he thoroughly enjoyed his time with the club. “The last four years have been the most fun I’ve had in my 40 years in baseball,” Thomson said, suggesting it is likely he would agree to remain the manager if offered a contract extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…