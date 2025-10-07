Phillies key player Alec Bohm unveils core reason behind postseason struggles against Dodgers

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies have encountered significant challenges in their postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a 2-0 record in the series’s early stages, the Dodgers have made it abundantly clear that they are determined to defend their championship at all costs.

Despite the Phillies’ impressive regular-season performance, their recent struggles have generated considerable debate around the league. Players like Alec Bohm have been forced to address the reasons behind their difficulties in these first two postseason games.

Bohm remarked on the situation, explaining, “I think there are big moments where you’re trying so hard that it just overwhelms you. Everything feels so high-stakes, and you’re so intensely focused that sometimes you swing at something without knowing why. It just happens.” His comments shed light on the Phillies’ recent challenges.

He further elaborated, “That’s the part of the game where you have to slow things down and stay within yourself. Everyone just wants to contribute to a win.” This sentiment has sparked discussions among the fan base, questioning whether the team’s efforts are simply not yielding results or if self-confidence is the underlying issue, as their opponents have lately put on stellar performances.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies is greeted by teammate Alec Bohm.

Kyle Schwarber shares his perspectives on the Phillies’ postseason performance

Seeking answers to the Phillies’ display in these initial postseason games, Kyle Schwarber offered his insights into what the team needs to do to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Reflecting on his own performance, Schwarber stated, “I did not come through in that spot. I can look myself in the mirror. I want to be better. I am going to be better.” His determination to improve underscores his belief that he and his teammates possess the capability to overcome these struggles and succeed in the NLDS against the Dodgers.

With Game 3 looming, the stakes for the Phillies couldn’t be higher. It’s a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate to the MLB community that their strong regular-season showing was no fluke. The team’s ability to make adjustments and their mental fortitude will be crucial in their quest to rebound in the NLDS.

