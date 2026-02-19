Phillies’ top prospect earns Zack Wheeler comparison from J.T. Realmuto

Spring training often brings cautious optimism, but this time the excitement inside the Philadelphia Phillies’ clubhouse feels different. One of the team’s veteran leaders has offered an endorsement that immediately raises expectations around a young arm fighting for a rotation spot.

Andrew Painter has long been viewed as the organization’s most talented pitching prospect. Now healthy and competing for a role, the 23-year-old right-hander appears to be turning heads early in camp, just as the Phillies added a former Marlins starter to help stabilize the rotation after Ranger Suárez’s exit.

According to J.T. Realmuto, Painter’s stuff not only looks sharp — it resembles that of injured ace Zack Wheeler. The All-Star catcher shared his assessment after catching one of the prospect’s recent bullpen sessions.

“He looks great,” Realmuto said in a video posted by NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark. “I caught his bullpen and it was 98, 99. It doesn’t look like he’s throwing max effort, and it’s still coming out that firm.” He added that when Painter is feeling right, “he’s kind of like Wheeler — elite stuff, but still able to throw the ball on the edges.”

Rotation opportunity emerging

With Wheeler continuing his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery, Philadelphia enters the season with at least one question mark in the starting five. Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker are expected to carry significant innings.

That uncertainty opens a path for Painter. A strong showing in Grapefruit League action could position him as a legitimate option to claim the final rotation spot, especially if the club prioritizes upside early in the season.

