Pirates reportedly make emphatic statement on key pitcher’s future following disappointing season

If you are a baseball fan, you know that the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ recent struggles in MLB are unfortunately familiar. Despite their long history in the league, the team has faced significant challenges in securing a title since the 1970s.

After yet another disappointing season, marking a decade without a postseason appearance, the Pirates are determined to retain the promising talent on their roster. In this context, Paul Skenes emerges as a pivotal figure for the team’s revival efforts.

As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Pirates are firmly committed to retaining Skenes for the upcoming season, following discussions at a recent MLB executives’ meeting.

Nightengale’s report underscores the Pirates’ intent to signal other franchises that Skenes—one of the league’s promising young pitchers—is integral to their strategy. The organization aims to present a revitalized effort by 2026.

Skenes’ stats last regular season with the Pirates

The 23-year-old Skenes, now in his second year with the Pirates, delivered standout performances last season. He set career highs with 187.2 innings pitched and led the league with a 1.97 ERA, up 0.1 from the previous year. Skenes also completed 32 starts during the 2025 season.

Skenes recorded 216 strikeouts, allowed 11 home runs (one more than the previous season), and yielded 136 hits. He topped the league in ERA+ at 217 and FIP at 2.36, and led the National League with a 0.948 WHIP.

With rival teams now aware of Skenes’ status, the Pirates are focusing on alternative strategies to strengthen their roster, as they aim for a robust comeback in the 2026 regular season.

