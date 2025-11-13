Red Sox reportedly already have a favorite between Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber for 2026

The Boston Red Sox are in need of powerful hitters for next season, and one position they want to fill quickly is designated hitter. While Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso have been mentioned as the top two names, the former Mets star is reportedly the club’s favorite.

The report was revealed by Chris Cotillo for MassLive. “This week, however, word is there are some in the club’s inner circle that prefer Alonso to Kyle Schwarber, the other top offensive free agent who projects to be exclusively a DH in 2026,” Cotillo wrote in his article.

The reason behind the preference for Alonso over Schwarber is simple: the former Juan Soto teammate did not receive a qualifying offer, while the former Phillies player did. This means that if the Red Sox sign Alonso, they avoid the risk of forfeiting a draft pick.

Alonso offers added value for Red Sox

Alonso is not just a desirable hitter; he can also play first base, which would give the team added flexibility when needed. Cotillo describes how the Red Sox are viewing the player from a technical standpoint.

“Alonso — who has hit 195 homers for the Mets in the last five seasons — is likely more attractive to the Red Sox as someone who is willing to take DH at-bats and increase roster flexibility for Alex Cora,” Cotillo wrote.

Scott Boras weighs in on Alonso’s value

It is worth noting that Alonso’s agent is Scott Boras, who knows how to get his clients signed to major teams. On Wednesday, November 12, Boras made it clear what kind of player Alonso is and how he would benefit any team that acquires him.

“When you look at the number of first basemen that can play 100 games, you have to rank Pete up there in the top seven or eight,” Boras said. “There aren’t many first basemen that can play first base and keep the position.”