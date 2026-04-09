Ryan McMahon reflects on early-season form following move to the NY Yankees

The New York Yankees’ third defeat of the young season wasn’t the only cause for concern in the clubhouse. Ryan McMahon’s sluggish start to 2026 has fallen well short of expectations, and amid mounting external criticism, the infielder addressed his recent struggles at the plate.

“If I knew [the cause], I don’t think I’d be in this slow start. I’m grinding. I’m not happy about it, and I’m sure other people aren’t either. At the end of the day, it’s about the team winning. I’ll keep working and try to turn it around,” McMahon told reporters after the A’s secured a 3-2 victory..

McMahon turned in an 0-for-3 performance in the series finale against Oakland, further fueling speculation regarding his role in the lineup. Through 11 games, the numbers are jarring: McMahon is just 2-for-26 at the dish and has yet to park his first home run of the season.

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Why is there disappointment on McMahon?

While manager Aaron Boone defended his infielder, the frustration in the Bronx isn’t just about the current slump, it’s about the stark contrast to the momentum he built last year. The primary concern is how this cold streak has completely overshadowed the high-level production McMahon displayed upon his arrival.

First test for Ryan McMahon at short, Ben Rice saves him from an error with a great scoop!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/eS9MRbPLDA — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 8, 2026

Acquired from the Colorado Rockies at the 2025 trade deadline, McMahon appeared in 54 games for the Yankees down the stretch, tallying 33 hits, 20 runs, and 18 RBIs.

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It was a seamless transition for a mid-season acquisition, but his current offensive disappearing act has quickly eroded the goodwill built during that impressive debut stint.

What’s happening in fielding?

While the bats have gone cold, McMahon is leaning on his defensive versatility to stay afloat and mitigate the criticism. Defensively, he has been a steady presence in the dirt, logging 10 starts at third base and one at shortstop. Across 11 games, he has handled 15 defensive chances, recording eight putouts and 11 assists against just a single error.

Though his offensive output hasn’t mirrored the “impact bat” the Yankees anticipated heading into the spring, his glove work remains a redeeming factor. However, in New York, defensive reliability only buys so much time; with the season now in full swing, the pressure is on for McMahon to find his rhythm at the plate sooner rather than later.

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