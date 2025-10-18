Shohei Ohtani breaks silence after clinching NLCS MVP, Dodgers’ World Series berth

Shohei Ohtani awoke Friday morning still in the shadow of an offensive slump that had lingered through the first three games of the NL Championship Series. With the Los Angeles Dodgers just one win away from returning to the World Series, the spotlight was on the two-way superstar to deliver.

By nightfall, Ohtani had transformed anticipation into history. Standing at center stage at Dodger Stadium, he hoisted the NLCS MVP trophy following a 5-1 sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers, a performance that left fans and teammates in awe.

“We won it as a team, and this was really a team effort,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, according to MLB.com. “So I hope everybody in L.A. and Japan and all over the world could enjoy a really good sake.”

Ohtani’s historic night

Ohtani’s performance was unprecedented. He struck out 10 batters across six-plus scoreless innings as a pitcher and launched three home runs, including a mammoth 469-foot blast that cleared the right-field pavilion roof.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised the performance. “That was probably the greatest postseason performance of all time,” he said. “There’s been a lot of postseason games. And there’s a reason why he’s the greatest player on the planet.”

Key highlights from Ohtani’s game

He opened with a leadoff walk and promptly struck out three in the first, with two punchouts coming on triple-digit pitches — a first for a Dodgers starter in postseason history since 2008. His first homer came off Jose Quintana in the bottom of the first, followed by the 469-foot blast in the fourth, and a final solo homer to left-center off Trevor Megill in the seventh.

Ohtani’s pitching was equally dominant. Brewers hitters generated just five swings at his splitter, all misses, as he became the first pitcher with 10+ strikeouts and zero runs allowed in a postseason pennant-clinching game.

Dodgers return to the World Series

With Ohtani carrying both bat and ball, the Dodgers secured a return trip to the Fall Classic. The NLCS sweep highlighted the rarity of his talents — the first player in MLB history to record three homers and 10 strikeouts in the same postseason game. After a night like this, few would bet against Ohtani continuing to redefine what a two-way player can achieve.