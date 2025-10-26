Kike Hernandez sends subtle warning to Blue Jays as World Series heads to Dodger Stadium

Kiké Hernández couldn’t contribute much to his team in Game 2, but the Dodgers won, which is all that matters. Following the victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, he stated that he hopes the series concludes at Dodger Stadium now that the World Series shifts to California.

After going 0-for-4 in Game 2, Hernández clearly stated, in what sounded like a warning to the Blue Jays, “Hopefully we only have to play 3 more,” signaling his desire to wrap up the series in Los Angeles in front of their home fans, unlike the previous series against the Yankees that concluded in New York.

Hernández’s comments to SportsNet primarily focused on praising Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strong performance and highlighting how crucial Will Smith was for the team against the Blue Jays. He also expressed pride in having played so many postseason games with the Dodgers.

Dodgers at home against the Blue Jays

The Dodgers’ all-time record against the Blue Jays is 20-12 overall since 2002; they haven’t played each other frequently. The Dodgers have dominated Toronto not only on the road but also at home, holding a 9-6 record in Los Angeles and an 11-6 record in Canada.

The last series the Dodgers played against the Blue Jays in California was in August, where the home team won two out of three games. In those two victories, they allowed just two combined runs, one run in each game. They have not lost a home series to the Blue Jays since 2023.

Kiké on his World Series record with the Dodgers

“And it will be cool if my name is up there with the most Dodger World Series ever. But to be creeping up on playing the most playoff games as a Dodger is something that I never really dreamed of or thought that would happen,” Kiké Hernández said on October 23rd. “That’s something that is pretty special and I wasn’t really aware of it until you just said that. So that’s why I’m caught a little off guard, sorry.”