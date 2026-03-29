Tony Vitello sinks Giants into an ugly MLB record after loss to NY Yankees

Tony Vitello endured the kind of rough start no manager wants, as the San Francisco Giants were swept at home by the New York Yankees in the first three games of the season. The result etched an ugly mark in the record books, becoming just the second time in MLB history it has happened.

It was Nugget Chef on X (@jayhaykid) who highlighted the troubling milestone Vitello is now part of: “The Giants are the 2nd team in MLB history to lose their first 3 games of the season, all at home, while scoring no more than 1 run, joining the 2016 Padres.”

Vitello’s offensive approach clearly wasn’t working against the Yankees. The Giants even wentthrough a stretch of 20 consecutive innings without scoring a run during the series, something the franchise hadn’t experienced since 1909, before finally pushing across their only run in the series finale.

Advertisement

Vitello gets another chance

After the tough showing against New York, Vitello will get an opportunity to turn things around. The Giants’ next series comes on the road against the San Diego Padres, marking their first games away from home this season. They’ll return to Oracle Park on April 2 for a challenging stretch against the Mets and the Phillies.

“I can’t talk down to guys anymore, they’re my age!” 😆



Tony Vitello spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about the biggest adjustment he’s had going from managing in college to now managing in the big leagues pic.twitter.com/vGd2eejjyc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 29, 2026

The new Giants manager has never worked in MLB before, which could be a factor this season as he looks to prove himself. As Mike Axisa noted for CBS, “Vitello, 47, is the first person ever to jump straight from college to an MLB managerial job without any professional playing or coaching experience.”

Advertisement

One factor that could help Vitello navigate this early slump is the presence of experienced voices in the organization. He’ll have guidance from advisors like Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker in the front office, both of whom could play key roles in helping him adjust at the big league level.