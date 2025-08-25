Trent Grisham achieves milestone and joins Aaron Judge in history of the NY Yankees

Trent Grisham emerged as a pivotal figure in the New York Yankees‘ victory over the Boston Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday. Delivering an outstanding performance, Grisham demonstrated his offensive prowess, etching his name alongside Aaron Judge on a historical franchise list.

Grisham’s two home runs against the Red Sox clinched his spot among the elite center fielders in Yankees history to achieve a season with over 130 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). This feat places him in the esteemed company of Judge, who recorded a 219 wRC+ in 2024, and Curtis Granderson, who achieved a 146 wRC+ in 2011.

This milestone underscores Grisham’s integral role in the Yankees’ game plan during the regular season, showcasing his versatility across various ballparks and his ability to generate runs both individually and collectively with his teammates. His performance bodes well for the Yankees’ prospects in upcoming games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Grisham has displayed his hitting acumen by recording six multi-homer games, four of which occurred this season. This significant contribution highlights the confidence head coach Aaron Boone and the team have in him.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Grisham’s stellar season with the Yankees

After seven years in MLB, Grisham is making his mark in his second season with the New York Yankees. Last year, his limited playing time hampered his chance to showcase his offensive prowess. Yet, in just 76 games, he managed to hit 9 home runs and drove in 31 RBIs, a promising start.

Advertisement

see also Trent Grisham drops clues about what could come after Yankees contract

This season, Grisham has demonstrated that his needed adaptation period to the Yankees’ roster and dynamics was well worth it. In 388 at-bats, he has impressive stats: 65 runs, 96 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 25 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 1 stolen base.

Advertisement

These numbers underscore his capability to be a key contributor to the Yankees’ offense. Grisham is expected to maintain this level of performance throughout the regular season, playing a pivotal role alongside stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, among others.

SurveyCan Grisham sustain his performance and help the team to secure a postseason spot? Can Grisham sustain his performance and help the team to secure a postseason spot? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement