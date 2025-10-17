Trending topics:
Video: George Springer collapses in pain after taking a Bryan Woo pitch straight to the knee

In a moment of obvious pain, George Springer could not hold back and immediately dropped to the ground near home plate after being hit. The sound of the pitch striking his kneecap, thrown by Bryan Woo, was clearly audible.

By Richard Tovar

George Springer reacts after hitting an RBI double on October 17, 2025, Washington.
© Getty ImagesGeorge Springer reacts after hitting an RBI double on October 17, 2025, Washington.

George Springer was clearly in pain after being hit by a pitch thrown by Bryan Woo during the Mariners-Blue Jays game. With tensions already high between the two teams, beaning one of Toronto’s key players will undoubtedly escalate the rivalry even further.

It was tough to watch Springer on the ground. Fortunately, he was able to get up, but he ultimately had to exit the game after trying to go to first base, as reported by RJ Anderson of CBS, marking a significant loss for the Blue Jays.

“Springer initially tried to stay in the game, but after heading to first base he retreated to the dugout, all the while visibly limping, Anderson wrote in his CBS article. “Springer was replaced by fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido, who was only added to the roster on Thursday, replacing injured outfielder Anthony Santander.”

Pitch velocity and Fan reaction

The pitch from Woo that struck Springer was clocked at 95.6 mph, a dangerous velocity to hit any exposed area, particularly the knee, which lacks muscular protection.

One of the most unfortunate spectacles seen and heard at the ballpark after Woo hit Springer was the Mariners fans reportedly cheering, as noted by both SleeperAstros and Jenn Smith, a writer who frequently covers the Blue Jays.

“Poor sportsmanship by Mariners fans booing George Springer when their pitcher Bryan Woo hit him on the kneecap. Regardless of which side you’re on – it is wrong,” wrote Rebecca Yu, a Blue Jays fan.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
