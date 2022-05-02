The MLB is filled with plenty of records but few pitchers can set them, they have the potential for memorable left marks in the game that can last a lifetime.

Cy Young is the pitcher with the most career wins, a total of 511 wins in his life as a baseball player with a couple of unforgettable seasons with 30 and 20 wins. Julio Urias of LA Dodgers won 20 games in 2021 in what was his best season.

The 2022 MLB season is different from the 20th century when the technology to measure the speed of pitchers' pitches, today the protocols are different but during the current season multiple pitchers have thrown balls over 100 mph.

On April 28, 2022, the Orioles' Michael Baumann threw 103.4 mph in a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Other players like Andres Munoz, Jordan Hicks, Hunter Green and Jhoan Duran have left marks over 102.0 mph so far this season.

What is the fastest pitch ever thrown in MLB?

Aroldis Chapman is the author of the fastest pitcher thrown in a MLB game, his record was 105.1 mph during a game on September 24, 2010 (MLB changed his speed to 105.8 mph). Chapman is currently playing for the New York Yankees as a relief pitcher.

Chapman set that record as playing for the Cincinnati Reds where he played from 2010 to 2015. He won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and he is also a member of the 300 save club. But being the pitcher with the fastest pitch doesn't guarantee being the best, other pitchers with speeds below 100 mph are good at the mound.