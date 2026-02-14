Why did Rob Thomson say he was proud of Nick Castellanos after his release by the Phillies?

Rob Thomson may finally be able to close the chapter on the drama the Philadelphia Phillies experienced with Nick Castellanos. However, he recently admitted he was proud to see the former outfielder publicly reveal the details of the Miami incident.

“Phillies manager Rob Thomson says he was proud of Nick Castellanos with his letter, being accountable for his actions with what happened that night in Miami,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported regarding the skipper’s comments following Castellanos’ Instagram post.

While Thomson praised Castellanos for owning up to his mistakes, it is also worth remembering that other Phillies players had previously expressed frustration with the now–free agent’s attitude, both inside and outside the clubhouse.

Thomson wasn’t the only one to address Castellanos

It is expected that more players could eventually speak about Castellanos. For now, Thomson’s remarks are the most recent public comments. Kyle Schwarber also addressed his former teammate, though he did not go into as much detail as some anticipated.

“We wish him the best moving forward,” Schwarber said. When asked whether Castellanos had been a distraction for the Phillies, his response was notably evasive. “It’s hard to say,” he told reporters.

Schwarber declined to elaborate on Castellanos’ letter despite questions from Tim Kelly of On Pattison. Instead, he reflected on the positive moments Castellanos had with the Phillies. “It is what it is, but hopefully wherever he goes next, he’s able to keep going out there and doing his thing and having those big moments.”