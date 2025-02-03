World Series champion rips the Cardinals saying they don’t make former players feel wanted

The St. Louis Cardinals are steadily preparing for the 2025 MLB season, hoping to secure a postseason berth after falling short last year. However, before the action begins, the team has come under fire from a former World Series champion.

Former outfielder Jim Edmonds recently admitted on 101 ESPN St. Louis that he hasn’t attended Cardinals spring training in the past couple of years. “I haven’t really gone down to Spring Training the last couple of years. It’s not fun anymore.” According to Edmonds, the experience has changed, and former players like him are no longer treated the same way. “They don’t make you feel like you’re wanted.”

Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000 to 2007, winning his only World Series ring with them in 2006. He was named an All-Star three times with St. Louis—four times in his career—and earned multiple Gold Glove awards as a key defensive presence for the team.

