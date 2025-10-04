Yankees become target of harsh criticism and memes after 10-1 loss to Blue Jays in the ALDS

The New York Yankees were powerless to prevent a humiliating defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALDS, a loss defined by a noticeable lack of control from the Bombers’ mound. Pitcher Luke Weaver was specifically called out as a disaster.

Now holding a 1-0 advantage, the Blue Jays have a golden opportunity to win another home game and travel to New York with a two-game lead. This scenario is ominous for the Yankees, as the Rogers Centre has been a nightmare for them all year.

Starter Luis Gil struggled badly in his brief 2.2-inning outing, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs to give the Blue Jays a small but crucial early lead. From there, the other five pitchers the Yankees deployed completely lost control, surrendering an additional 8 runs and turning the game into a rout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“BOONE had to use the bullpen differently either way because the game was a 1 run game. But he had to choose Weaver who has been struggling to finally put us down to sleep tonight. Boone gives away games,” wrote one critical fan on X following the loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad luck for Weaver

Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver made unfortunate franchise history in Game 1 against the Blue Jays, becoming the first pitcher in team history with any two-game postseason span in which he faced six or more batters without recording an out. Weaver entered the game and immediately allowed two hits and three runs; this historic, unwanted mark was reported by Katie Sharp of StatHead.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…