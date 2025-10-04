Yankees become target of harsh criticism and memes after 10-1 loss to Blue Jays in the ALDS

Trending topics:
The Toronto Blue Jays showed no mercy against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS, handing them an unforgettable blowout that generated all sorts of critical commentary against the Bombers.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone is introduced ahead of game one of the ALDS vs the Blue Jays on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
© Mark Blinch/Getty ImagesAaron Boone is introduced ahead of game one of the ALDS vs the Blue Jays on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

The New York Yankees were powerless to prevent a humiliating defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALDS, a loss defined by a noticeable lack of control from the Bombers’ mound. Pitcher Luke Weaver was specifically called out as a disaster.

Now holding a 1-0 advantage, the Blue Jays have a golden opportunity to win another home game and travel to New York with a two-game lead. This scenario is ominous for the Yankees, as the Rogers Centre has been a nightmare for them all year.

Starter Luis Gil struggled badly in his brief 2.2-inning outing, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs to give the Blue Jays a small but crucial early lead. From there, the other five pitchers the Yankees deployed completely lost control, surrendering an additional 8 runs and turning the game into a rout.

“BOONE had to use the bullpen differently either way because the game was a 1 run game. But he had to choose Weaver who has been struggling to finally put us down to sleep tonight. Boone gives away games,” wrote one critical fan on X following the loss.

Bad luck for Weaver

Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver made unfortunate franchise history in Game 1 against the Blue Jays, becoming the first pitcher in team history with any two-game postseason span in which he faced six or more batters without recording an out. Weaver entered the game and immediately allowed two hits and three runs; this historic, unwanted mark was reported by Katie Sharp of StatHead.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
