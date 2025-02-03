One of the key players expected to shine in Super Bowl LIX for the Kansas City Chiefs is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With the biggest game of the NFL season approaching, Mahomes is already deep into preparations, eagerly anticipating the matchup. In the lead-up to the championship showdown, the Chiefs’ signal-caller revealed his all-time favorite MLB player, and surprisingly, it’s not a Kansas City Royals legend.

As a passionate sports fan, Mahomes has previously shared his picks in other leagues, including the NBA, where he named his favorite player of all time. He has also opened up about his interests and hobbies outside of football.

Meanwhile, as MLB’s offseason unfolds, several teams are making key acquisitions to strengthen their rosters ahead of the 2025 season. Among them are the New York Yankees, who are aiming to build on their impressive 2024 campaign and push for even greater success.

Interestingly, Mahomes’ favorite MLB player hails from the Bronx. When asked by the Chiefs‘ communications team, he named former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez as his top pick. While Mahomes didn’t elaborate on his reasoning, his selection comes as Rodriguez continues his pursuit of a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees tips his hat to the crowd in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City.

Rodriguez’s legacy in MLB

Alex Rodriguez cemented his place among baseball’s all-time greats with a storied career, particularly with the Yankees. A 14-time All-Star, three-time American League MVP, and a key contributor to the Yankees’ most recent World Series title in 2009, Rodriguez exemplified the star power of baseball in the Bronx.

Despite his 2014 suspension, Rodriguez remains one of the most recognizable figures in Yankees history. Beyond his high-profile personal life, his numbers speak for themselves—1,012 RBIs and 351 home runs highlight his dominance at the plate.

Mahomes’ favorite hobby off the field

Chiefs QB versatility as a quarterback extends beyond football. In the conversation with the Chiefs’ communications team, Mahomes revealed an unexpected passion—ping pong.

“Most people don’t know this, but I love playing ping pong as a hobby, and I’m pretty good at it,” Mahomes shared. Given his high football IQ and elite vision on the field, it’s no surprise that his competitive instincts translate well to other sports.

The NFL and MLB have long had crossover connections, with many players openly supporting teams from both leagues. While Mahomes didn’t disclose his favorite baseball team in the video, he has been seen throwing a ceremonial first pitch for the Kansas City Royals, hinting at his allegiance.