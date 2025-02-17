The New York Yankees enter the 2025 season with renewed optimism after making it to the MLB World Series last year, giving fans reason to believe this season could be different. However, manager Aaron Boone has already addressed the team’s first potential roster setback ahead of Opening Day.

With Juan Soto now playing for their crosstown rivals, Yankees fans are eager to see how the team will perform without him. The front office made key offseason additions, including Cody Bellinger, a major acquisition who has raised hopes of bringing another championship back to the Bronx.

Despite the excitement surrounding the roster changes, the Yankees are already facing an early challenge. Speaking to the media on Sunday as spring training got underway, Boone provided an update on Giancarlo Stanton’s status.

“Both elbows, really akin to tennis elbow, that he maintained and kind of played through, especially in the second half of the year. We want to make sure to give that as much time, so we’ll probably slow-play him a little bit,“ Boone said, hinting at the possibility that Stanton could miss the season opener.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Yankees medical staff monitoring Stanton’s recovery

With Stanton’s availability for Opening Day in question, the Yankees’ medical staff is closely monitoring his recovery. Boone provided an update on Stanton’s status, acknowledging concerns over the slugger’s elbow condition.

“It’s just something that we don’t want to rush if we can get to a really good spot, and we know we’ll probably have to deal with some maintenance throughout the year. But we just don’t want to force something too early,” Boone said regarding the Yankees’ veteran power hitter.

Stanton, a key player heading into the 2025 season, is coming off an impressive campaign in which he earned ALCS MVP honors. While his health remains a focal point, the rest of the Yankees’ roster has already begun Spring Training, preparing for the challenges of the upcoming MLB season.

Yankees’ key additions for 2025

With a World Series title as the ultimate goal, the Yankees made significant moves in the offseason. Looking to offset the departure of Soto, the team bolstered its roster with several All-Star-caliber players. Here are the key acquisitions for the upcoming season:

