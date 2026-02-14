Zac Gallen and Diamondbacks settle pitcher’s future for 2026 MLB season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen will keep on the same page for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. After a long-awaited time, it seems like both parties are happy to join forces for at least one more year.

Steve Gilbert of MLB Network and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the D’Backs are bringing Zac Gallen back on a one-year, $22.025 million deal. This puts an end to one of the biggest sagas in Arizona’s offseason.

Zac Gallen is the ace of the team and will be moving forward, at least for the 2026 MLB season. Merrill Kelly is second on the rotation, followed by Ryne Nelson. The only lefty on the rotation is Eduardo Rodriguez. Brandon Pfaadt and Michael Soroka complete the rotation.

Gallen is on a bounceback year

Gallen had the worst ERA in his career last year, with a 4.83, alongside a 13-15 record. While he had 175 strikeouts, he allowed a career-high 31 home runs last year. The 30-year-old needs to get back into his best shape, or the next year will likely be his last on the D-Backs.

The usual prime of a starting pitcher is between 26-29 years old, however, in latest years we’ve seen the prime get a bit longer. Gallen needs to make sure that’s his case as well, as pitchers tend to rapidly decline once their best days are behind them.

Where does the D-Backs rotation ranks in the MLB?

Last year, the rotation was mediocre at best. However, this year could be better once Corbin Burnes returns from Tommy John surgery. However, health is the make or break of this rotation.

Advertisement