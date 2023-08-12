The offseason left plenty of space for big trades happening. From Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, to Bradley Beal landing in Phoenix, or even Kristaps Porzingis being sent to the Boston Celtics.

But another potential blockbuster move was expected with James Harden. The All-Star guard asked the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him after opting in when he had to decide on his player option.

Harden’s preferred destination is the Los Angeles Clippers. They want to pair him with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to see if the Clippers can finally live up to the hype. However, they may be further away from acquiring him than they thought based on the updates.

Philadelphia reportedly keeping James Harden

Philadelphia haven’t been capable of succeeding in the playoffs in the last couple of seasons. The Harden – Joel Embiid duo brought a lot of promise, ultimately falling short on numerous occasions. However, they still are a contending team in the Eastern Conference.

The latest report made by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN even suggested that they might not break up after all. Wojnarowski wrote: “The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for the start of the season”.

Apparently, they didn’t receive the offer they want from the Clippers considering they see themselves as a champion caliber team with Harden. Wojnaroski’s tweet adds “The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers but no traction on a deal materialized”.