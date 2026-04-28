76ers’ Tyrese Maxey makes it clear to fans they are targeting a win heading into Game 6 at Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers secured an impressive win against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs at TD Garden in Boston. They now head into Game 6 with the series at 3-2 in Philadelphia, and Tyrese Maxey delivered a message about not wanting to disappoint their fans.

After the game, in which Maxey played a key role, he made it clear in the press conference that he did not want to let their fans down. “Our fans deserve a win at home. After that performance that we put on last time in front of our fans that was a disgrace and it was unacceptable.”

Joel Embiid played his heart out despite injuries, and Tyrese Maxey stepped up to keep their season alive. By the end of Game 5, the 76ers had won with an impressive 113-97 score and earned another chance to extend the series at home.

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The big game from the 76ers

Tyrese Maxey was the key piece the 76ers needed on the perimeter. Head coach Nick Nurse played him for 43 minutes, and the strategy paid off. Maxey scored 25 points with 55.56% shooting from the field and 30% from three.

Tyrese Maxey on the upcoming Game 6 vs. Celtics in Philadelphia:



“Our fans deserve a win at home … After that performance that we put on last time in front of our fans, it was a disgrace, and it was unacceptable.”pic.twitter.com/8OQf9jsvA9 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 29, 2026

He also recorded five assists, maintaining the offensive rhythm for the 76ers. On defense, the guard also challenged the Celtics with 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block. Maxey was the first 76ers guard with a 25-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist game in the NBA Playoffs since Hersey Hawkins, per StatMuse.

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Embiid outstanding performance

Joel Embiid, on the other hand, looked like the answer to the 76ers’ problems in the NBA Playoffs. The former NBA MVP played 39 minutes despite going to the locker room after suffering a leg injury.

This did not stop Embiid from making life difficult for the Celtics. He scored 33 points on 52.17% shooting from the field and made nine of his 10 free throw attempts. Embiid also added eight assists to keep the offense flowing.

This marked the eighth time Embiid scored 30 points against the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs since he was drafted. He only trailed Wilt Chamberlain as the 76ers player with the most 30-point games against a single postseason opponent.