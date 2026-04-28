NBA punishes Lakers’ Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard following heated confrontation with officials

The NBA has penalized two Los Angeles Lakers players, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, following Game 4 against the Houston Rockets. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Smart was fined $35,000 and Kennard $25,000 for their interactions with the game officials.

Siegel reported on social media that the fines were issued “for directing inappropriate language toward game officials.” The officiating crew, led by James Williams, faced criticism for their performance, and Smart and Kennard were not the only players to express frustration.

LeBron James openly criticized Williams and his officiating team for the ejections during the game. Despite his comments, James has not faced any disciplinary action, as he expressed his frustration in defense of his sidelined teammates.

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Head coach JJ Redick also voiced his displeasure with the officiating, citing the frustration from the Lakers’ loss in Game 4, which necessitated a Game 5.

Marcus Smart was letting official James Williams HEAR IT postgame 😳 pic.twitter.com/F1TQsWtfsu — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) April 27, 2026

Why was Smart ejected?

In Game 4, Smart was ejected following a physical play in the paint where a minor contact with Alperen Sengun was deemed excessive by officials, removing a key defensive asset for the Lakers.

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Smart later stated that the contact was accidental, expressing confusion over the decision, which he believes negatively impacted the Lakers.

Both players are now preparing for the crucial Game 5 against the Rockets. A win for Los Angeles would secure its place in the Western Conference semifinals. Conversely, a Houston victory would force a Game 6, extending the series.