Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at Wells Fargo Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Philadelphia 76ers will team up against Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 458th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 263 direct duels to this day, while the Philadelphia 76ers have celebrated a triumph in 194 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 20, 2021, and it ended in a 108-103 win for the 76ers away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM



Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Philadelphia 76ers have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost only once (WWWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Boston Celtics have been doing slightly worse, winning three times in their last five games (LLWWW).

The Celtics currently sit in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the 76ers are placed in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.575. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 30, 1949, and it ended in an 87-71 win for the then-Nationals side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Wells Fargo Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the 76ers' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel