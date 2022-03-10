Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets face each other today at Wells Fargo Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will face off at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia today, March 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. It will be the return of Ben Simmons to Philly after joining the Nets. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 207th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Philadelphia 76ers are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 119 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 87 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 30, 2021, and it ended in a 110-102 win for the 76ers away in Brooklyn. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Philadelphia 76ers have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing once (WWWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets have won only once in their last five matches (LLLLW).

The 76ers currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Nets are placed six positions below them, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.500. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1976, and it ended in a 104-80 win for the Bulls.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Judging by the 76ers' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home. According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have odds of 1.53, while the Brooklyn Nets have 2.55. The total is at 234.5.

