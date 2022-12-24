Boston Celtics will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Boston Celtics will receive Milwaukee Bucks. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting duel on Christmas Day. Nothing less than No. 1 against No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. The locals come from winning their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has allowed them to reach the top of the standings again.

For their part, the Milwaukee Bucks, who until yesterday led in the East, lost their game against the Brooklyn Nets, this being their second consecutive defeat. That allowed the Celtics to surpass them with the aforementioned victory over the T-Wolves. This will be, then, a duel for leadership in the Conference.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the 3 that they must play in this regular season. Without a doubt, it is the most interesting match of this Sunday Christmas day since they are the two best teams not only in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire NBA and both seek leadership in the East.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to be played on this Sunday, December 25 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ABC, ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Boston Celtics are favorite at 1.55 odds, while the odds for the Milwaukee Bucks to win are 2.50.

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.55 Milwaukee Bucks 2.50

