Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte Hornets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second consecutive confrontation between these two rivals after seeing each other in the last game they both played. And it is undoubtedly a duel between opposites since they are the teams that are in the extremes of the standings and not only in the Eastern Conference but in the entire NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets have an 11-33 record, the worst in the East and could be the worst in the entire league if the Houston Rockets (10-32) win their next game. On the side of the Boston Celtics, they are leaders of the Conference but they also have the best balance among all the teams: 32-12, being the first in the regular season to exceed 30 victories.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the third time this regular season. They must play a total of four games. The first two, as might be expected, were Boston Celtics victories the first on November 28, 140-105; and the second, on January 14 by 122-106.

How to Watch or Live Stream Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, January 16 at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers do not have their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely define them in the next few hours. However, it is certain that the Boston Celtics by a wide difference will be chosen as the favorites.

