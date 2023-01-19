Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cleveland Cavaliers will meet with Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 120th regular-season game. The Golden State Warriors are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 67 direct duels to this day, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have celebrated a triumph in 52 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 11, 2022, and it ended in a 106-101 win for the Warriors at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Cleveland Cavaliers have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two of their matches (LWLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors are also in decent form, having won two of their last five matches as well (WLWLL).

The Warriors currently sit in seventh place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the Cavaliers are placed in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.609. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 17, 1970, and it ended in a 128-108 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Bay Area in the United States.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors matchup.