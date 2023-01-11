Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

Los Angeles Lakers will play with Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 169th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 115 direct duels to this day, while the Dallas Mavericks have celebrated a triumph in 53 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 25, 2022, and it ended in a 124-115 win for the Mavericks at home in Dallas. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four of their matches (LWWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Dallas Mavericks are also in good form, having won three of their last five matches (LWLWW).

The Mavericks currently sit in fourth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.561. While the Lakers are placed eight places below them, in 12th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.463.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 7, 1980, and it ended in a 126-102 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, to be played on Thursday, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, and TNT Web in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics clash.