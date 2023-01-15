Los Angeles Lakers will face Houston Rockets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Houston Rockets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As has happened this season (and several times) every time the Los Angeles Lakers are close to the number of their wins equaling their number of losses, they lose a couple of games and have to start over again. This time does not seem to be the exception, and that is why they will look for a victory that will allow them once again to aspire to a positive record.

And they have an unbeatable chance to do it since their rivals are the worst team in the Western Conference and in general in the entire NBA. With a dismal record of 10-33, the Houston Rockets are clear that this will be a tanking season, and that the bet is to form a good team with the players they obtain from the next draft.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the first time this regular season. In total they must play three games. Los Angeles Lakers must take advantage to be able to obtain victories that help them get closer to the Play-in positions. The Rockets are going for tanking this season, so they shouldn't be much of an obstacle for the Los Angeles team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets be played this Monday, January 16 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers do not have their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely define them in the next few hours. However, the Los Angeles Lakers will most likely have the favoritism in this game.

