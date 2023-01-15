Washington Wizards will face Golden State Warriors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will visit Washington Wizards in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game.

The local Golden State Warriors continue to seek to climb positions and remain among the teams qualified for the Playoffs and for them they need victories. Of course, for them they need victories, which have been a bit elusive this season. Regularity has not been his strongest point.

In the case of the Washington Wizards, they are fighting to reach the Play-in positions. They are not that far away: although their current record is 18-25, only one victory away from the Chicago Bulls, so that precious 10th place is not that far away, to get closer they will need victories, although against this rival it will not be easy.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D. C

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the two to be played in this regular season. It will be an interesting game between two teams that are fighting for specific objectives but both need victory.

How to Watch or Live Stream Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers do not have their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely define them in the next few hours. Although it is most likely that the Golden State Warriors will be chosen as the favorites.

