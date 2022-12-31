The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Washington Wizards at the Fiserv Forum in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washigton Wizards will face off at the Fiserv Forum for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Bucks seek a fifth win in a row at home, while the Wizards seek their third consecutive win on the road. Here, check out all the key information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks finally cut short their losing streak with a huge 123-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the team managed by Mike Budenholzer still has a good record at home through this season, the Bucks change completely on the road. Especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo as this team's leader in points and rebounds per game,

On the other side, the Washington Wizards won over the Phoenix Suns, and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Capital One Arena in Washington. So that could boost their performance to get to Milwaukee and past over the Bucks. Although the Wizards have a 6-14 record on the road this season, the team managed by Wes Unseld Jr. has found a great leader in Kristaps Porzingis.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards play in the Eastern Conference, these two sides meet three times per season. In fact, the Bucks have won two of the last four meetings between these two teams. The unbeaten record for the Bucks could be stopped as the Wizards have lost just once in their last five matchups.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have a winning record of 4 wins and 1 loss at the Fiserv Forum this month, the last time these two teams played against each other in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jrue Holiday scored 24 points with 10 assists for the Bucks, while Kristaps Porzingis pulled up 16 points with 9 rebounds for the Wizards.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards to be played on Sunday, January 1, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, NBCS Wash, and Bally WI in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season matchup. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Milwaukee Bucks with -190 odds, while the Washington Wizards have +155 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 240.5 points with -110 odds for this huge matchup of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!



