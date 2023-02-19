The best players are supposed to be available during the All-Star game but not all of them will be able to play due to multiple issues mostly related to injuries. Check here why Zion is not playing.

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the best players, Zion Williamson, since the 2019-2020 season, but so far he has not made the playoffs with the Pelicans.

Williamson did not play during the 2021-2022 season due to a jones fracture, he was supposed to return to play half of that season but things did not go as expected.

The first time Williamson was called to an NBA All-Star game was in 2021, and he was part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020.

Why isn't Zion Williamson playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Zion Williamson will not play in the All-Star Game due to injury, he was sidelined on January 2, 2023 due to a hamstring injury, even though it has been over a month since his injury the Pelicans announced on February 13 that Williamson would miss multiple weeks including the All-Star Game.

Williamson will be replaced by Anthony Edwards in the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Injuries tend to take time to heal on heavy guys like Zion, he's 6-6 at 284 lbs, which means his body suffers more with each balance during games.

So far the 2020-2021 season was the best for Williamson with an average of 27 PPG and 61 games started. That season was also short due to injury.