The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the best players, Zion Williamson, since the 2019-2020 season, but so far he has not made the playoffs with the Pelicans.
Williamson did not play during the 2021-2022 season due to a jones fracture, he was supposed to return to play half of that season but things did not go as expected.
The first time Williamson was called to an NBA All-Star game was in 2021, and he was part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020.
Why isn't Zion Williamson playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
Zion Williamson will not play in the All-Star Game due to injury, he was sidelined on January 2, 2023 due to a hamstring injury, even though it has been over a month since his injury the Pelicans announced on February 13 that Williamson would miss multiple weeks including the All-Star Game.
Williamson will be replaced by Anthony Edwards in the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Injuries tend to take time to heal on heavy guys like Zion, he's 6-6 at 284 lbs, which means his body suffers more with each balance during games.
So far the 2020-2021 season was the best for Williamson with an average of 27 PPG and 61 games started. That season was also short due to injury.