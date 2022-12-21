The Los Angeles Lakers have started the search for a good upgrade for the rotation. There's been a couple of rising stars during the last two seasons that could fit into the team managed by Darvin Ham.

Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 suffer again with injuries. That doesn't make coach Darvin Ham happy. Especially as the rest of the squad didn't stepped up to the challenge when its needed. However, the problem goes beyond this situation.

The Lakers roster isn't large enough to rest LeBron James, Anthony Davis, or Russell Westbrook when tough games are on. Especially when players like Thomas Bryant, Denis Schroder, or even Patrick Beverley can't control the situation and let the other team get over the Purple and Gold.

That's why one of the priorities for Rob Pelinka as the VP of Basketball in the Lakers' front office could be seek a trade for one of the prominent big guys in the NBA. In fact, he has been contacted by them in the past. So, this couldn't be surprising enough.

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka could seek a trade for Mo Bamba

Accoring to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Orlando Magic’s greatest trade chip. Orlando pursued Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, sources said, before the center joined New York Knicks and the Magic then re-signed Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million deal.

League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as the Toronto Raptors, the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

In Orland, they could be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba. The Chicago Bulls, too, have been considering its post-Vucevic options as his contract comes to a close at season’s end. However, the Lakers' front office should be looking for the right options in order to get a trade.

