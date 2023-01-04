Regardless of what team you root for, you've got to be rooting for Damar Hamlin right now. The Buffalo Bills star continues to fight for his life after collapsing on the field during the game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The National Football League decided to postpone the game until further notice, as Hamlin's health is all that matters right now. And while he's showing signs of promise, he's still in critical condition.

That's why Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin took some time out of his press conference to address this situation, as he's known Hamlin since he was just a middle school kid with dreams of making the NFL.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin Says Damar Hamlin's Condition Is A Personal Matter To Him

“I’ll say this about Damar Hamlin: It’s a really personal thing to me, being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher, I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12,” Tomlin said, per ProFootballTalk. “I’ve just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what he is right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions, and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that.

“I’ve had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him," the coach added. "We’ve played Buffalo each of the last two seasons and he and I had a moment because it’s just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing, it’s really a cool thing, and he’s an example of that. I’ve got a lot of love for that young man. I’ve lifted him and that organization up in prayer. I’ve reached out to Sean McDermott to lend whatever assistance I could. But I don’t have a lot to add other than that. I just respect the fact that you guys appreciate how personal it is for me, not only for me, but for all of us.”

Hopefully, this will be nothing but an incident and Hamlin will be out of danger sooner rather than later. We're all rooting for him.