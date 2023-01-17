San Antonio Spurs play against Brooklyn Nets for a game in the West vs East Conference of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a game of the West vs East Conference in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at AT&T Center in San Antonio on January 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Spurs have been in a losing streak since January 7 of the new year, they lost the first game of the current losing streak against the Boston Celtics 116-121, so far the Spurs have five consecutive losses.

The Nets are going through a similar situation but with a smaller losing streak, only two losses against the Boston Celtics and against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The Spurs have a negative record at 13-31 overall, they are the 14th spot in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs are unlikely to recover in time to make the playoffs, but there is still a lot to play for.

The Nets are better than ever with a 27-15 record in the second spot, but they've lost two recent home games before beginning this lengthy five-game on the road road tour.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports SW. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

San Antonio Spurs are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline that will pay $300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling with a losing streak. Brooklyn Nets are favorites at -6.5 ATS and 1.40 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA GAME is: San Antonio Spurs +6.5.

BetMGM San Antonio Spurs +6.5 / 3.00 Totals 234.5 Brooklyn Nets -6.5 / 1.40

* Odds via BetMGM.