San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

San Antonio Spurs will face Golden State Warriors at Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 181st regular-season game. The San Antonio Spurs are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 114 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 66 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 14, 2022, and it ended in a 132-95 win for the Warriors at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

San Antonio Spurs have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only one of their matches (LLLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors are also in bad form, having won two of their last five matches (LLLWW).

The Warriors currently sit in eighth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.488. While the Spurs are placed six positions below them, in 14th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.310. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1976, and it ended in a 123-121 win for the Spurs.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors clash.