Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors provide a concerning message on the status of their star

The Golden State Warriors had opened the year strong, but their flaws slowly began to surface, and things were far from perfect. They are now coming off a tough loss against the Houston Rockets that eliminated them from the NBA Cup, but the worst news came with what happened to Stephen Curry.

Following the result, Steve Kerr provided an update on Curry, who appeared to be limping late in the fourth quarter. “When I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved,” Kerr said. “Better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly and be okay. But in that time, we’ve got to hold down the fort.”

Stephen Curry suffered a quad contusion after seemingly colliding with Rockets forward Amen Thompson. And it didn’t stop with Kerr’s comments — according to Anthony Slater, Curry would undergo an MRI to reach more concrete conclusions.

Although Curry’s injury did affect the Warriors in the closing moments, the superstar also struggled to find his rhythm. With 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 4-of-13 shooting, it was clear the 37-year-old wasn’t performing like his usual self. It wasn’t the Chef’s most explosive night, but we will surely see him bounce back.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors lays on the floor in pain.

Warriors’ growing concerns

Beyond the injury, the Warriors’ defensive level is something to worry about — and they know it better than anyone. Even Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green spoke on the matter, and their comments aligned with a record that stood at 10-10.

“We don’t box out. We don’t go with the scouting report. We let anybody do whatever they want – open shots, get into the paint, free throws. It’s just sad,” Butler said about how the Warriors are making NBA games more difficult for themselves.

Butler also reflected on what the Warriors would need to do to succeed if Curry were out for an extended period. “I think we’re going to have to be damn near perfect. We ain’t going to have the ultimate bailout on our team, but even when he is on the floor, we need to do our job,” Butler added.

Draymond Green’s frustration

Draymond Green looked visibly frustrated with the poor performance and particularly the defense. He knows how costly the struggles have been despite the new additions, and he blamed everyone for playing too individually and lacking teamwork. “Our defense is **s” Green said. “We are individually — I know everyone likes to twist words — I said WE are individually f**** awful. I ain’t a big keep-the-spirit-up guy. That ain’t my department. I motherf*** you.”

