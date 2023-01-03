Toronto Raptors will play against Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Milwaukee Bucks will visit Toronto Raptors. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The performance of the Milwaukee Bucks has declined in their last games (they are 4-6 in their last 10), and that has led them to lose the leadership of the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics and also second place against the Brooklyn Nets, who achieved 12 victories in a row. The Bucks do not want to be left behind and that is why they will go in search of victory.

In the chaos of the Toronto Raptors they are 3-7 in their last 10 games and this losing streak has moved them away from the Play-in positions. At the moment, they are in the 12th position, although only one victory behind the Washington Wizards. That is why they will seek to recover in order to return to 10th position.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live stream: FuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play will be the first of the 4 that they must play this season. It will be an interesting duel between the bucks who seek to retake the leadership and the Raptors who want to be back in Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Wednesday, January 4 at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Milwaukee Bucks will be chosen as favorites, who have been superior in this regular season.

