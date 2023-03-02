Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will clash on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 211th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 137 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 73 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 1, 2023, and it ended in a 139-96 win for the Celtics at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will be played on Friday, March 3, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

The match to be played between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBC Sports Boston, YES, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.