Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at Fiserv Forum for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their 187th regular-season game. The Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 109 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 77 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 28, 2023, and it ended in a 118-104 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will be played on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

The match to be played between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, Bally Sports Wisconsin, YES.