Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will clash on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.
This will be their 187th regular-season game. The Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 109 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 77 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on February 28, 2023, and it ended in a 118-104 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will be played on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
The match to be played between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on TNT, Bally Sports Wisconsin, YES.