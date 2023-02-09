Charlotte Hornets will face Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.
[Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics online free on FuboTV]
This will be their 120th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 74 direct duels to this day, while the Charlotte Hornets have celebrated a triumph in 45 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on January 16, 2023, and it ended in a 130-118 win for the Celtics away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics
The match to be played between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include BallySports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston, ESPN.