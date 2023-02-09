Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Charlotte Hornets will face Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden in Boston in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 120th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 74 direct duels to this day, while the Charlotte Hornets have celebrated a triumph in 45 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 16, 2023, and it ended in a 130-118 win for the Celtics away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics

The match to be played between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include BallySports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston, ESPN.