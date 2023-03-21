Dallas Mavericks will host Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Dallas Mavericks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be an all or nothing duel for the precious sixth place, the last one that allows you to go directly to the Playoffs without having to play the Play-in. The Golden State Warriors, with a 37-36 record, are keeping that spot for the moment, and of course they must do everything possible to keep it.

It is clear that they need victories, specially against a direct rival such as the Dallas Mavericks, who have a win/loss balance of 36-36. That means that they could surpass the Warriors if they win. With just a few games to go until the end of the regular season, each victory is enormously important.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas will take place this Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

