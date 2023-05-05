Los Angeles Lakers will face Golden State Warriors for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will visit Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It was expected to be a very close series, and in the first two games both teams won 1. Although of course it is not a guarantee of anything, it can be said that this 1-1 result is more beneficial for the Los Angeles Lakers, since they won a game in the Chase Center.

In other words, LeBron James' team can advance to the conference finals simply by winning all their home games. But that is not a reason to be overconfident, since it is not for nothing that the Golden State Warriors are one of the main candidates to win the title.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.

