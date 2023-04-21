Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The start of the Los Angeles Lakers in these playoffs was really very good, and one more example of how much this team has improved compared to the start of the season. It was a victory against the tough Memphis Grizzlies by 128-112, which left the series 1-0 in their favor.

However, the Tennessee franchise showed why it has been one of the best in the regular season, winning the second game 103-93 and now they hope they can get another victory that allows them to be 2-1. For the Lakers, it will be important to become strong at home since they were able to win a game away.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

