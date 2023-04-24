Denver Nuggets will face Minnesota Timberwolves for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets will receive Minnesota Timberwolves in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After winning both games at home, and the first at the home of the Minnesota Timberwolves with great authority and thus leaving the series 3-0, it was thought that Denver Nuggets had everything ready for finish the series in a sweep.

However, the Timberwolves reacted in time and won Game 4 to stretch this first-round series by at least one more game. But from now on, for them it will be win or be eliminated, while for the Nuggets, a single victory will be enough.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

