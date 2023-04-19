Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will clash on Thursday at Barclays Center in New York in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 15th playoff game. The Philadelphia 76ers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 10 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in four matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 17, 2023, and it ended in a 96-84 win for the 76ers at home in game 2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will be played on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

The third match to be played between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT Web.