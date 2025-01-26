The Minnesota Timberwolves are eager to secure a playoff berth as they ride a strong streak in the NBA regular season. Recent results, combined with Anthony Edwards’ outstanding performances, are giving the team plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

With their second consecutive victory, the Timberwolves‘ rising star has been instrumental. In their latest game, Edwards led the way with an impressive 34-point performance, showcasing his ability to carry the team. His leadership appears to be infectious, energizing the entire roster.

Amid the Timberwolves’ resurgence, a fascinating rumor has emerged. According to ESPN’s Mark Jones, Edwards sought advice from NBA legend Michael Jordan to help steer his team in the right direction. “I was told by someone in his circle that three weeks ago, Ant reached out to Michael Jordan for advice,” Jones revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones elaborated: “He asked Jordan how to handle the double teams and traps he’s been facing. Up until recently, he’d been extremely frustrated.” While Edwards often projects confidence by declaring himself among the NBA’s elite, Jones’ report suggests he faced early struggles in 2025 and turned to one of the greatest for guidance.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after receiving a technical foul in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Advertisement

Timberwolves’ late-2024 struggles and early 2025 bounce back

The Timberwolves have relied heavily on Edwards to carry the team. Despite having capable teammates like Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert, Edwards has often found himself shouldering the bulk of the responsibility. Reflecting on the end of 2024, Edwards acknowledged the team’s inconsistency, finishing the year with a record of 17-15, marked by erratic performances.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards comments on Curry's impressive stamina

This uneven performance may have prompted Edwards to seek advice from Jordan. Frustrated by frequent double teams, Edwards expressed a desire to elevate his game against the league’s elite franchises. In 2025, the Timberwolves have shown improvement, securing seven wins so far. However, losses to powerhouse teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Boston Celtics have highlighted the need for further growth.

Advertisement

Their dominant 133-104 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets served as a turning point, seemingly validating Edwards’ reported consultation with Jordan. The win showcased the progress Edwards has been striving for, with the influence of Jordan’s advice potentially beginning to pay off.

Edwards opened up about being double-teamed

At the start of 2025, Edwards shared his frustrations with the media regarding the challenges of being constantly double-teamed. “I’m only 23. I don’t want to just be passing the ball all night; it’s not how I want to play,” Edwards said. “But the way they’re guarding me, I think I have to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “I don’t know what to do, honestly. It’s not fun. I don’t want to look like I’m not trying or not as good as I am because I can’t show it when I’m getting double-teamed.”