Al Horford joins Stephen Curry in Golden State: Warriors’ projected lineup for 2025-26 NBA season

During the offseason, the Golden State Warriors faced fan criticism for their slow roster improvements. While Jonathan Kuminga’s future remains undetermined, the front office made a significant move by securing veteran Al Horford. This acquisition gives Stephen Curry a stronger lineup for the 2025-26 NBA season. Excitement builds around the team’s projected lineup, promising a blend of experience and potential as it aims for a successful run.

According to Shams Charania on X, formerly known as Twitter, Al Horford has inked a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. This acquisition fulfills the franchise’s quest for a seasoned big man who can elevate its playoff performance. Horford’s veteran presence promises to bolster its postseason ambitions, especially considering his solid performance last season with the Boston Celtics.

Despite securing his arrival, the Warriors still need to finalize an agreement with Jonathan Kuminga to determine Al Horford’s exact contract, Anthony Slater reports. However, the franchise aims to offer the veteran center a multi-year deal, showcasing its commitment to remain as a season starter.

With his arrival to the roster, Warriors projected lineup for the 2025-26 NBA season could look as follows:

Draymond Green #23 and Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors speak on the court.

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski/Buddy Hield

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Draymond Green

C: Al Horford

Warriors reportedly secure more additions to their roster ahead of the upcoming season

Although the Warriors have reportedly secured veteran Al Horford, head coach Steve Kerr might soon welcome additional reinforcements. According to insider Marc Stein, the front office is targeting Seth Curry, who is now a free agent after exiting the Charlotte Hornets. While Curry’s arrival might not impact the starting lineup directly, it holds the potential to significantly enhance the team’s rotation.

Not only Seth, but also De’Anthony Melton could bolster the Warriors’ roster. According to Brett Siegel, the 27-year-old has agreed to re-sign with the team after recovering from his injury. With these potential additions, the team aims to mount a strong championship campaign in the 2025-26 season. Its strategy focuses on building a deeper bench, which could be pivotal in making a significant impact during the postseason.