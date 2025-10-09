Are Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards playing tonight in Knicks vs Timberwolves NBA preseason game?

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves continue their preparations for the upcoming NBA season with a preseason matchup tonight — and many fans are wondering whether Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards will be in action.

The Knicks enter the game after back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi as part of the NBA Global Games. Brunson started both contests, averaging around 17 minutes per game, and is expected to start again tonight against Minnesota.

On the Timberwolves’ side, they opened the preseason with a win over the Nuggets before falling in overtime to the Pacers, with Edwards starting only in the second game.

For tonight’s matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Edwards is expected to be in the starting lineup alongside Mike Conley, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert.

Jalen Brunson during Knicks’ preseason game against 76ers. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Josh Hart doubtful for tonight’s game

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown remains uncertain about Josh Hart’s availability for tonight’s game. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Hart has missed the past two practices due to illness and may be forced to sit out against the Timberwolves.

Adding to the concern, Brown admitted he isn’t sure whether Hart has fully recovered from his back issues, leaving open the possibility that he’ll miss another game. “I’m not sure if Hart’s back issue has fully cleared up,” Brown said.

As Andrew Crane of the New York Post reported, Brown plans to slightly increase the workload for his starters as the preseason winds down. If Hart remains sidelined, Mitchell Robinson could be part of the starting lineup in the Knicks’ season opener.