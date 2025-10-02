Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes a major statement on the awards he wants to win

The Minnesota Timberwolves maintain a solid and competitive project, but they have lacked some depth in their roster and consistency from their stars. Anthony Edwards is the cornerstone of the team and the face of the NBA franchise, though he acknowledges that in certain areas there are teammates who may outperform him.

The 24-year-old Edwards has developed into one of the NBA’s most lethal two-way players. He is, however, mindful that he needs to improve defensively and knows he probably won’t receive major accolades for it.

“I don’t really think I’m going to be able to win Defensive Player of the Year. I’ve got two of the best defenders on my team, so it’s gonna be hard for me to win. I don’t want to take it away from those guys,” Edwards said, referring to Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But as long as my impact is there every night, I should be okay. As long as I make the All-Defensive Team, that means something. But Defensive Player of the Year might be hard for me. MVP and a championship, that’s the goal.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Edwards as a serious DPOY contender

The Timberwolves finished as the No. 1 defensive unit in the 2023–24 season, allowing just 106.5 points per game. Edwards said the team aims to reclaim that distinction, highlighting how his physicality and intensity are fundamental to their defensive success.

Advertisement

see also Are Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid playing today in Knicks vs 76ers NBA preseason opener?

“I know it starts with me, especially my pressure on the ball. I can’t guard one game and not guard the next just because we’re playing somebody who’s not up to par. I’ve got to be ready every night, and I’m going to take pride in that,” noted the three-time All-Star.

Advertisement

Edwards’ numbers

Last NBA season, Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points and led the league with 320 made three-pointers. Beyond his solid defense, his scoring consistency and offensive impact position him as a potential MVP candidate.